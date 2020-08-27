Dorothy Duggan
Augusta - Dorothy Frances "Dot" (Harper) Duggan, 89, passed away on August 22, 2020 at her home in Augusta, Michigan. She was born on September 18, 1930 at Nichols Hospital in Battle Creek to Ray and Helen (Phillipson) Harper.
Dorothy grew up in Battle Creek and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1950. She worked for the Regent Theatre in downtown Battle Creek as an usher and Eaton Corporation in Battle Creek making airplane engine blades. She married Edward W. Duggan on June 14, 1952 at the First Congregational Church in Battle Creek. They were married for 29 years before he died in 1982.
Dorothy was a homemaker and raised her three children while Ed was driving his tanker truck for Knappen Milling Co & Pacific Molasses. She also worked for Brook Lodge washing their table linens after an event using her wringer washer at her home. Her last employment was with Augusta Elementary, serving lunch, with her dear friend Mary Dunithan, who preceded her in death.
She stayed active later in life getting up at the crack of dawn to walk in the Fort Custer Recreation Area every morning regardless of the weather. Her love for lighthouses and the Mackinac Bridge was unmatched, as she fulfilled her wish to walk the bridge one Labor Day holiday as well as embarking on a boat tour of the northern Great Lake's lighthouses. She also enjoyed hot air balloons and, thanks to her granddaughter Teena, was able to take a ride in one.
Dorothy remained self-reliant and independent before surviving a car accident in 2016 that nearly paralyzed her. Being the strong, stubborn type, and with the rehabilitation care received from Mary Free Bed, she was able to walk again with the assistance of a walker. Early 2020, colon cancer was discovered. She returned home with her caregivers and hospice to spend 5 months of peacefulness in her home till she decided to join her husband and those that passed before her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, step-mother, Christle Harper, and sisters, Beverly Harper, Barbara Eldridge, and Jane Carter.
Dorothy is survived by her children Daniel (Wendy) Duggan of Richland, MI, Cindee (Dean) Chadderdon, of South Carolina, and Lisa (Mark) Stafford of Battle Creek, MI; grandchildren Teena Ballard, Jason Duggan, Erin and Evan Stafford; her great-grandchildren Blake and Natalie Duggan, Mackenzie, Zach, and Cole Ballard; her sister-in-law Janet Duggan; brother-in-law Glen (Buck) Eldridge and several nieces, nephews and life-long neighbors.
Her family would like to sincerely thank her caregivers (Deb, Mary, Moriah, & Sandria), whom provided her the encouragement, love, and tender care she received over the last few years.
A memorial service will be held at the gravesite in the Augusta Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., Monday August 31st. All are welcomed to the gravesite service as the family will greet friends and relatives there. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. The family suggests any memorial donations be made to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, 235 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 (www.maryfreebed.com
