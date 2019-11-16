|
|
Dorothy Elizabeth (VanWald) "Dottie" Harris, 90, died peacefully at her residence on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Dottie was born August 9, 1929 in Ft. Wayne, IN to Oscar and Evelyn (Ellison) VanWald. She also resided in Mpls., MN and Battle Creek, MI.
Dottie married Roy Edward Harris on June 16, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy on December 3, 2002, and her son, Scott Harris in of January 2017. Surviving are her daughter, Diane (Jimmy) Ellington of Canton, TX; son, Tom (Sharon) Harris of Battle Creek, MI; four grandchildren, Joshua (Kelly) Harris, Kristi Rider, Traci (Brad) McGaha, Carrisa (Christian) Hultgren ; eight great-grandchildren, Luke, Will, Gage, Ellie, Logan, Liam, Thomas, and Austin; and special caregiver, Laura.
Dottie attended St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and neighbors and enjoyed gardening and baking treats. She will be remembered for her cookies and volunteering at St Joseph School.
Friends will be received 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, where the Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Christopher Ankley at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Megan S. Ott Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1372, Noblesville, IN 46061. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, 2019