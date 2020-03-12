Services
Services

Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 965-5145
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Dorothy Irene "Dot" Hoglen


1933 - 2020
Dorothy Irene "Dot" Hoglen Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Irene Hoglen

Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Dorothy "Dot" Irene Hoglen, 86, announces the passing of their dear wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Dorothy was born September 26, 1933 in Battle Creek, the daughter of Paul Carl and Marjorie Ethel (Smith) Schrader. She graduated from Battle Creek Central, class of 1951, and has been a lifelong Battle Creek resident. Dorothy married James Earl Hoglen on March 10, 1951 at the Ft. Custer Chapel in Battle Creek and with that union they had four beautiful children. She worked for Head Start and the Battle Creek Public Schools for 28 years as a teacher's aide until retiring in 1992. Dorothy primarily worked with hearing impaired and special education students. She helped behind the scenes at Make-We-Merry Community Chorus concerts and also worked with the Junior Theater for many years. Dorothy loved camping and traveling with her husband. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, working puzzles, gardening, and painting. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She loved attending their concerts, plays, sporting activities, and baking with them.

She is survived by her husband, James, Sr.; sons, James (Carrie) Hoglen, Jr. and John (Donna) Hoglen; daughters, Dawn (Richard) Jones and Teresa (Dave) Rabe; grandchildren, Brian Hoglen, Renae Hoglen, Dr. Andrea Hoglen, Jilissa Jones, Alicia (Zorian) Freeman-Sasyk, Ashely (Sean) Smith, and Lindsay Rabe; great grandchildren, Collin Dunlap, Mykenzie Smith, and Sean Smith, Jr.; sister, Sandra Reece; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, LeRoy Schrader; and sister, Pauline Murphy.

Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 12:00 PM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service with Pastor Pat Weatherwax of First Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Battle Creek, MI.

Memorial tributes may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
