Dorothy Jane Vinski
Battle Creek - Dorothy Jane Vinski, age 94, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Gull Arbor Senior Living where she was lovingly cared for. Dorothy was born on April 26,1925 in Battle Creek, the daughter of Rudolph and Anna (Pollack) Cipcic. She has been a lifelong resident of the area graduating from St. Phillip High School. She was a member of St. Jerome and St. Phillip parishes. She married John "Jack" M. Vinski on April 17, 1948, he preceded her in death in 2002. Dorothy held various jobs in her lifetime. She was at Percy Jones Hospital during WWII. Then was at Kellogg's, Muirs, Kresges and managed Maggie's women's store. Her favorite job was at Jacobson's, which she began in sales, then was manager and buyer for Designer dresses. Dorothy also spent much of her time volunteering, including the U.S.O. at Fort Custer, Battle Creek Health System Auxiliary, American Legion Post 298, where she worked the Ladies Bingo Auxiliary and worked at luncheons, fish fries, dinners, and the Children's Christmas program. She was a lifelong member of the Polish National Alliance and the Croatian Fraternal Lodge 533, where she was secretary and Junior Nest Secretary, and also helped the Croatian Relief Drive during the countries conflict. She took great pride in her Croatian heritage and its music and brought about numerous dances in which she taught any how to dance the beautiful Croatian Kolos. Dorothy and her husband also traveled to Croatia with fellow lodge members and was able to visit her father's birthplace. Dorothy was extremely proud and honored to serve on the American Legion Honor Guard at Fort Custer National Cemetery with her husband and friends Shirley Prior and Pat Vought. She true lay loved being able to serve our veterans and their families. Family came first with Dorothy her entire life. She enjoyed cooking and taking the kids on picnics and to the beach and most of the time with other Cipcic families. She always made the holidays special and wonderful. She had much energy and love for life and being with people. Dorothy was a good athlete and enjoyed playing sports. Besides basketball in high school, she golfed and was an excellent bowler. Leagues included the Croatian Fraternal League and American Legion Post 298. The National Croatian bowling trip every year was always a highlight for her. She also enjoyed shopping and going to the casinos. In her quiet times she played solitaire, doing puzzles with her kids, reading and being with her dogs and cats. She loved being on her deck in the sun. Dorothy and Jack couldn't wait to go to Madera Beach in Florida for a few weeks every winter to relax together and walk the beach. Surviving are her children, Valarie (Thomas) Noblet, Mark Vinski, Brian Vinski (Michael Charlton), step grandson Michael (Stacy) Noblet and two step great granddaughters Amelia and Lydia. She was preceded in death by her husband John, mother, Anna Pollack Cipcic, father, Rudolph Cipcic, sisters Helen Bosrock, Caroline Wass, Barbara Partridge, Marian Hall, Matilda "Tilly" Dockery. Brothers Steven Cipcic, Richard Cipcic, Robert Cipcic. In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held because of these unprecedented times. A private inurnment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be given to / Dementia Research- Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 or The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020