Dorothy Karen Ray



Pennfield Township - Dorothy Karen Ray, age 67, of Battle Creek passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born in Battle Creek on January 21, 1952, the daughter of Wylie Marion and Phyllis May (Wright) Tilley. Dorothy graduated from Pennfield High School with the Class of 1970. Her career with Pennfield Schools began in 1984 where she was a noon Supervisor for Purdy Elementary. In 1987, she then became a teacher's aide for Pennfield Central Elementary until she retired in 2016.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and two infant sons, Christopher and Glove Earl Ray. She is survived by her son, Ralph M. (Syddora) Ray of Medina, Ohio; daughter, Barbara M. (Jason) Hill of Battle Creek; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kalli, Parker, Christian, and Zachary; and several special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28th at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 105 Capital Ave. NE Battle Creek, MI 49017, where funeral services to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Pennfield Schools Educational Foundation Fund c/o the Battle Creek Community Foundation. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary