Dorothy McClendon
Battle Creek - On May 13th, 2020, Dorothy Jean (Arrington) McClendon took her last breath at home surrounded by her husband, Tom; Granddaughter, Shani; Daughter, Stacy, and Daughter-in-Law, Shelly. Born on June 18th, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama, Dorothy was the only child born to Mattie Pearl Loftin and Willie Arrington.
In 1963 Dorothy was introduced to Tom McClendon; they married a year later and began their family in Battle Creek, welcoming daughter Stacy in 1967 and son, Marc in 1970.
Dorothy lived her values to uphold and strengthen youth, families and communities, offering a lifetime of service professionally, in her church and broader Battle Creek. Some of the organizations that welcomed Dorothy's stewardship and wit include the State of Michigan Children's Protective Services, the Calhoun County Child Abuse and Neglect Council, and the Michigan Council of Social Services Workers. Her drive shone most in her work with the Battle Creek Community Foundation spanning 25 years. Dorothy was a faithful member of Second Missionary Baptist Church in Battle Creek for more than 3 decades, where she sang, taught and was a founding member of the Sacred Conversations on Race Book Club. Dorothy brought a depth of interest to the work and learning around racial equity, and modeled courageous conversations everywhere.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, aunt, and son. She leaves to celebrate her life and continue her legacy of laughter, her husband of 56 years, Tom McClendon of Battle Creek; daughter, Stacy McClendon (Shelly Graf) of Minneapolis, MN; step children, Narda McClendon of Kalamazoo, Sean (Erin) McClendon of Oakland Park, FL, and Andrea McClendon of Brockton, MA; cousin Leroy (Waldine) Arrington of Youngstown, OH; grandchildren, Shani McClendon, Shauntae Weir, Andrew Diaminah, Sendolo Diaminah, Andre (Cheryl) McClendon, 5 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends...new and old.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2020