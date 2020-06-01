Dorothy R. Seelye
Richland - Dorothy R Seelye, 100, of Richland and Battle Creek, MI and Jensen Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at Legacy at The Oaks in Battle Creek, MI. She was born on March 3, 1920 to G. Sherman and Gladys (Chapin) Read of Richland, MI.
She and her husband, Harold M Seelye owned and operated the M Lillie Photography Studio, in Battle Creek for 35 years. It was first located in the Hart Hotel Building before moving to 727 SW Capital Ave in the mid-60's.
After retirement in 1973, they moved to Richland, MI. Half of the year was spent in Jensen Beach, FL, at their home in Venture III located on Hutchinson Island. Traveling around the USA in their Air Stream Trailer provided many adventures. Other journeys included Canada, Mexico, and many European Countries.
Her hobbies included writing, playing the organ and piano, exercising, gardening, genealogy research, and visiting with her loving family members. A copy of her book about early life in Richland (Smoke Rings) was donated to the Richland Community Library. They also donated the carrilon to the Presbyterian Church of Richland in memory of her parents.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harold Seelye; her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn ("Tukie") and Bob Robinson. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Frank) Wichnal; son Douglas (Diane) Seelye; granddaughters Tina (Mark) Richardson, Kathy (John Estes), and Jeannie (Ross) Williams; grandsons David (Sara) Seelye and Dan (Jodi) Seelye; 10 great-grandchildren and seven nieces.
With her passion for reading and writing, Dorothy requested that any memorial donations be made to the Richland Community Library. Funeral arrangements are by the Farley Estes Funeral Home, Richland Chapel. Personal messages for the family may be placed and funeral details may be found at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.