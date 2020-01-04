Services
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Dorothy Seaver


1927 - 2020
Dorothy Seaver Obituary
Dorothy Seaver

Battle Creek - Dorothy "Dot" Hubbard Seaver, 92, formerly of Battle Creek, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. She was born on June 10, 1927, the daughter of Alva C Mumford and Sallie (Green) Mumford Whitcomb.

Dot graduated in 1946 from Lakeview High School. She worked 13 years as a kindergarten and bus aide at the Lakeview Schools and was also employed at Steedman's Grocery and Columbia Cleaners, both in Lakeview. She was the Past President of the Minges Brook PTA, Lakeview High School PSTO and the Women's Auxiliary VFW Post 422. Dot was actively involved in Cub, Boy, and Girl Scouts, Lakeview Little League Baseball, Crooked Lake Association, Reach to Recovery of the American Cancer Society, and Lakeview Sports Boosters. Dot enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was very proud of being a Michigan State Women's Bowling Champion.

Dot is survived by her two sons, Earl (Gip) J. Seaver III (Pamela Jackson), Thomas A. Seaver (Tracy Meisel); Daughter-in-Law Barbara Sutzer Seaver; brother, Albert "Al" (Susan) Mumford; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl (Stub) J. Seaver Jr.; sons, Larry L. Seaver, Scott W. Seaver; daughter Patricia H. Gast; sister, Margaret Galbreath and brother, William Mumford.

Visitation will be held at Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm.

A celebration of Dot's life will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, starting at 12:00 with Pastor Jeff Worden officiating.

Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeview Schools Educational Foundation Alumni Fund, Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, or to a .

Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. www.baxterfuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
