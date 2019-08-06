Services
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
Drevon C. LaBlanc Obituary
Drevon C. LaBlanc

Lithonia, GA - Drevon Corion LeBlanc was born to Andre' D. LeBlanc and DeVonna M. Fields-LeBlanc in Battle Creek, MI on March 19, 1998. Drevon, at the tender age of 1, relocated to Atlanta, Georgia with his family.

Drevon was baptized in 2004 at Fairfield Baptist Church, Lithonia, Georgia. He was educated in the DeKalb County School System.

LeBlanc participated in local community football at the Redan Recreational Park, playing on the offensive & defensive line as a young child. He was known as the heavy hitter on the football field.

Drevon emulated his big brother Lil Andre' in so many ways and was passionate about protecting his big sister Deja. He had a huge heart filled with love and a very generous spirit. He often would take all the snacks from the house to share with his neighborhood friends. He enjoyed making everyone laugh with his jokes and play. Drevon had an aura that would light up the room; along with his beautiful Big Smile and his forced fake smile for photos were always a family topic.

Dude's love for music was his passion. He was a devoted Artist who spent numerous of hours in the studio writing in his composition books or on whatever he could find including his room walls and dressers for writing his lyrics. With his amazing sound, talent for free-style, & hooks that will make you rich: this is DOOLEY.

Drevon was preceded in death by his grandmother Clara Mae (Smith) Fields; great-grandmother Lillian Horton: grandfather James H. Sharp; step-grandfather Allen Johnson; great-grandmother Beulah Mae "Big Mama" Johnson; god parents Joyce & Andrew Blake; Aunts Dawn West & LaToya Parker

Drevon leaves to cherish his memory: parents DeVonna M. Fields-LeBlanc & Andre' D. LeBlanc; siblings Andre' D. LeBlanc II & Dejamere B. LeBlanc; grandparents, Marsha Titus, Charles LeBlanc Sr. & Vernail LeBlanc; godparents Corey (Jackie) Hill; family dog Cinnamon; host of aunts, uncles, cousins, honorary big brothers, & friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Baxter Funeral and Cremation Services. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, with the family hour from 11:00 am -12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019
