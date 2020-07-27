Dwight R. Clark



Dwight R. Clark, 66, passed away suddenly at his home at Fine Lake on Sunday July 19, 2020. Dwight was born on Sept. 6, 1953 in Tecumseh, MI, the son of Andrew and Nina (Marsh) Clark. He was a 1972 graduate of Bronson High School. He was employed at the Kellogg Company for 37 yrs, retiring in July 2009. Dwight was previously married to Loni Metz, later married Dolores K (Woods) Wing on Oct 3, 1998. He was a member of Kellogg 25 Year Club and American Legion Post #484. He was an avid sports fan, especially UN Of MI, he enjoyed golf, boating, riding his Harley and many cruises, traveling the world. Dwight loved his winters in Goodyear, AZ, since retiring.



Survived by his wife, Dolores Clark, his daughter Jessica Clark of Greenwood, IN, stepdaughter Amy Boucher (Jack) Cronk of Battle Creek, MI and stepson Adam Wing of Peoria, AZ, grandchildren Breana Wolf, Tayler Wing and Masen Wing.



Cremation has taken place by the National Cremation Society.



A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store