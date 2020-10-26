Earl "Buck" Herbert Hicks



Inverness, FL - Earl "Buck" Herbert Hicks, 67, of Inverness, Florida passed away October 22, 2020. He was born October 13, 1953 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Earl had a passion for working on cars in which he was an Auto Mechanic and also did body work, and had earned is Black Belt in Martial Arts, life Scout in the Boy Scout Association, and enjoyed Karaoke, and loved art work. He was a graduate of Harper Creek High School in Battle Creek, Michigan.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Hicks, and brother, Steve Hicks.



He is survived by his father, Edwin D. Hicks of Homosassa, two children, Ross and Holly, sister, Judi Tribble, three grandchildren, Chelsea, Daniel, and Shanna, four nieces and two nephews. A Celebration of his life will be held Wednesday October 28th 10:00am at the Victory Baptist Church in Inverness, Florida.



Strickland Funeral Home of Crystal River, FL.









