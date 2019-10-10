Services
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Battle Creek - Edith B. Walsh 103, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with her family by her side. Edith was born March 12, 1916 in Alba, Michigan to Charles and Jerusha Bell (Kidder) Bogue. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School I'm 1935. She loved gardening and was an avid seamstress.

She was employed by Willow Run during WW2 wing division of the B 24 Bomber sewing department, Fort Custer Taylor Shop also during WW2 and Medial Records at the VA Hospital until her retirement in 1980. She was a long-standing member of NARFE association, First Presbyterian Church, Lydia Circle and Sew n Sews at First Presbyterian Church.

She married David MacBeth in 1947, who preceded her in death in 1969. She then married Robert M Walsh in 1974 and he also proceeded her in death in 1979.

In addition to her two husbands she was also proceeded in death, by her son James D MacBeth, grandson David J MacBeth and step-daughter Margaret (MacBeth) Suri; sisters, Joy Bradley, Marion Duncan, Delores Sigourney, and brother Douglas Bogue. She is survived by her daughter Victoria (Richard) Grant and son David (Star) MacBeth; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many thanks to special friends, Sharon Tedrow, Debbie Miller and Jo Ross. Grace Hospice, and the "Flower House" in Nashville, Mich.

Visitation will be Monday, October 14th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, where funeral services will follow to celebrate Edith's life at 11:30 a.m., officiated by Rev. Pat Weatherwax. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, or Grace Hospice. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
