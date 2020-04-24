|
|
Edsel L. Pugh
Bellevue - Passed away on April 22, 2020, at Stone Ridge Adult Foster Care. He was born on November 6, 1927, in Battle Creek to Charlie and Fern (Ewing) Pugh. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1946. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Edsel worked as a carpenter, a volunteer fireman in Battle Creek (Lakeview) MI for many years. He also retired from the Kellogg Company. He enjoyed camping with his family, traveling in his motorhome, hunting, fishing, NASCAR racing and Sunday dinners with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Emma (Toby) Pugh of 42 years, a brother, Lyston Pugh and a step-grandson, Jason DeMott. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Diana (Vern) Stenberg, Geraldine (Richard) Thayer and Charlene (Rick) Jones; 4 step-daughters, Carol Bailey, Janet (Dan) Dix, Sandy (Harlan) DeMott and Cathy Titus; grandchildren, Tammie (Chad) VanSyckle, Brad (Cara) Thayer, Rick Stenberg, Lesa (Mark) Blanton, Kate Jones and Charlie Jones; step-grandchildren, Bree (Dave) Bennett, Zack (Nikki) Westdrop, Rachel (Adam) Moreland, Sarah (Dominic) Maze and Justin (Heather) DeMott. He also has 10 great grandchildren, 12 step-great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons. A private visitation will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, followed by a private graveside service at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020