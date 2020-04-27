Services
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Edwin Lincoln "Ed" Koon

Edwin Lincoln "Ed" Koon Obituary
Edwin "Ed" Lincoln Koon

Marshall - Edwin "Ed" Lincoln Koon, age 92, of Marshall passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Maplewood of Marshall.

He was born December 30, 1927 in Ceresco, Michigan the son of Gerald J. Koon and Grace (Stevens) Koon. Ed graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tri State University in Angola, Indiana. Ed married Shirley Marie Cook in St. Thomas Episcopal Church-Battle Creek on August 15, 1948.

He was employed as a Mechanical Engineer for Consumers Power Company for 36 years, retiring on January 1, 1984.

Ed was a past member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Battle Creek where he taught Sunday school for many years along with his wife Shirley, and he was a longtime usher there as well. He is currently a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall. Ed was a member of the Lincoln Car Club at Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan, and the Decent Car Club in Marshall. He was a long time member of the committee supporting Ceresco Boy Scout Troop #344.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Gerald (Jennifer) Koon of Parma, Michigan and Joseph (Sharon) Koon of Centre, Alabama; his grandchildren, Julianne (Jason) Woods of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Joshua (Kristen) Koon of Sammamish, Washington; James (Lucinda) Koon of Plainville, Georgia; Joseph (Dedra Smith) Koon of Gadsden, Alabama and David (Heather) Maloney of Gibbstown, New Jersey, and his 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife, Shirley Marie Koon, on August 1, 2009.

A private funeral service will be held at Ceresco Cemetery, with a memorial service to honor Ed's life to be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services 723 US Hwy 27 N. Marshall, Michigan 49068. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the online guestbook or to leave the family condolences.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
