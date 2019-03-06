|
Eleanor Marie Shedd
Tekonsha - Eleanor Marie (Doolittle) Shedd, age 86, of Tekonsha passed away on March 4, 2019 at the Shedd Family Homestead in Tekonsha, Michigan. She was born on April 2, 1932 in Coldwater to James Ward and Harriet (Gallup) Doolittle. Eleanor grew up in Girard Township, attended Grub Oak School and Graduated from Tekonsha Public Schools.
Eleanor married Nelson A. Shedd on June 13, 1953 after his return from the Korean War. They had three children and shared 59 loving years together until Nelson's passing on August 2, 2012.
At age 16 Eleanor started as pianist for the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha and continued until she was 70 years old. She was actively involved in the Church, Dorcas Missionary Circle, Junior Mothers Club and Tekonsha Historical Society. She served as a member of the Tekonsha Township Library Board and was a volunteer for the Tekonsha IDEA, the hometown newspaper.
Eleanor worked for State Farm in Marshall, Michigan before becoming a mother. She and Nelson were greatly interested and actively involved in all aspects of their family members lives. They enjoyed their monthly Pedro Card Club for many years and traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe with their family and friends.
In 1972 Eleanor and Nelson remodeled the Shedd Family Homestead and lived on the Sesquicentennial Farm for over 25 years.
Eleanor is survived by her two sons, Bruce (Patricia) Shedd of Tekonsha, and Brian (Thaddeus Owen) Shedd of Lansing; daughter, Jane (Robert) MacKenzie of Boyne City; grandchildren, Adam (Danielle) Shedd of Tekonsha, Thomas Shedd of Tekonsha, Katherine MacKenzie of Boyne City, and Camden MacKenzie of Boyne City; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Michael Shedd; sister, Geraldine Redding of N. Fort Myers, FL; and brother, Maynard (Gloria) Doolittle of Tempe, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ward and Harriet Doolittle; husband, Nelson A. Shedd; and brother, Charles Doolittle.
Visitation will be held at the Kempf Family Funeral Homes, 723 Old US 27 North, Marshall Chapel on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 6-8pm. A funeral will take place at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha, 914 N Main St, Tekonsha on Friday March 8, 2019 at 1pm with Pastor Brian Perry officiating. Eleanor will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha next to her husband, Nelson, following the service.
Memorial contributions are requested to the First Baptist Church in Tekonsha, 914 N Main St, Tekonsha MI 49092; or the Tekonsha IDEA, P.O. Box 218, Tekonsha, MI 49092.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019