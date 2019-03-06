Elizabeth A. "Liz" Elder



Battle Creek - Elizabeth A. "Liz" Elder, 70, of Battle Creek passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born in Tennessee to Jess and Mary Howard, and lived most of her adult life in Battle Creek. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Howard and father, Jess Howard, as well as her brothers, Jimmy Howard and Frank Howard; sister, Dot Gardner and 7 other siblings.



Liz is survived by her husband, Ronald (Ron) Elder Sr.; brother, Bobby (Carol) Howard; daughter, Marry Reuter (Scott McQuern) of Dayton, TN; and two sons, Ronald "Ron" (Sonja) Elder Jr., and Charles (Nikki) Elder; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Liz had been married to Ron for 52 years. The two were inseparable. Liz loved her family fiercely and enjoyed watching the grandchildren grow, play sports and hit golf balls in the backyard. She enjoyed gardening and bird watching from her front porch, treasure hunting at garage sales in the summer and wandering Walmart. Liz moved to Michigan with her family in the 60s where she attended Battle Creek Central High School . She was retired from HiLex where she worked for 18 years. She also worked for Battle Creek Public Schools as an instructional aide at Post Elementary.



The family will receive friends 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 6th at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care 105 Capital Ave. NE, Battle Creek, where funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7th. Interment will follow at Hicks Cemetery.