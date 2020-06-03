Elizabeth "Lucy" Bouchard
Battle Creek - Elizabeth Margaret Bouchard, age 95, of Battle Creek, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. She was born September 3, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of John and Serena (Shimon) Choma and graduated from Morris High School (P.S. 10) in the Bronx. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Addison J. Bouchard on August 24, 1986, their son James Bouchard, her brother Chuck Choma and her parents. She is survived by four children: Donna (Rick) Dilling, David Bouchard, Lee Bouchard, and Wendy Bouchard all of Battle Creek; eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. The family would like to express a special thank you to Ashley, Kim and Morgan for the loving care shown to Elizabeth. A private family service will be held at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on June 9, 2020 with interment to follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.