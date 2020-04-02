|
|
Elizabeth Jane Lacey
Portage - Elizabeth Jane Lacey, age 88 of Portage, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home. Betty was born November 6, 1931 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the daughter of Earl Miles and Anna Lillian (Ingram) Lacey. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James E. Lacey. Betty is survived by her four sisters: Jean (Charles) Beatty, Shirley (Norman) Collins, Ruth (Bill) Nalley and Linda Hart; sister in law: Dianna Lacey; eleven nieces and nephews and eighteen great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty taught at Springfield High School for 33 years, was co-owner of Connie's Cove (a tropical fish and pet store) in Battle Creek with her friend Connie DeMoss, was a past president of Charlie's Angels a local club in Battle Creek and is the current president of the Grand Rapids Precious Moments Club. She took top honors for her displays at several national meetings at the Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, Missouri. She was also a member of St. Augustine Cathedral in Kalamazoo. Betty will be greatly missed by all of us and will stay in our hearts forever. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date, when all will be welcome to gather and honor her life and legacy. Memorial contributions may be directed to , or St. Augustine Cathedral. Please leave a memory or message of condolence on Betty's personal memorial page at www.henryfuneralhome.org . Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020