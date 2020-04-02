Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Jane Lacey


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Jane Lacey Obituary
Elizabeth Jane Lacey

Portage - Elizabeth Jane Lacey, age 88 of Portage, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home. Betty was born November 6, 1931 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the daughter of Earl Miles and Anna Lillian (Ingram) Lacey. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James E. Lacey. Betty is survived by her four sisters: Jean (Charles) Beatty, Shirley (Norman) Collins, Ruth (Bill) Nalley and Linda Hart; sister in law: Dianna Lacey; eleven nieces and nephews and eighteen great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty taught at Springfield High School for 33 years, was co-owner of Connie's Cove (a tropical fish and pet store) in Battle Creek with her friend Connie DeMoss, was a past president of Charlie's Angels a local club in Battle Creek and is the current president of the Grand Rapids Precious Moments Club. She took top honors for her displays at several national meetings at the Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, Missouri. She was also a member of St. Augustine Cathedral in Kalamazoo. Betty will be greatly missed by all of us and will stay in our hearts forever. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date, when all will be welcome to gather and honor her life and legacy. Memorial contributions may be directed to , or St. Augustine Cathedral. Please leave a memory or message of condolence on Betty's personal memorial page at www.henryfuneralhome.org . Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -