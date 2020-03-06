|
|
Elizabeth McInnis
Battle Creek - Elizabeth (Betsy) Anne Dillard McInnis
Betsy peacefully passed away to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020 at Bickford of Battle Creek following a three-year challenge with dementia.
Betsy was born on October 10, 1934 in Washington, D.C. to Ralph and Virginia (Hutton) Dillard. She lived her early years in Silver Spring, MD, graduated from Montgomery Blair High School, attended Women's College or University of NC, Greensboro, NC, and Graduated from Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek, MI. Her work included the Montgomery County (MD) Library System & The Battle Creek, MI Police Department, Community Relations.
Betsy met the love of her life, Bob McInnis in 1952 while visiting her aunt and grandmother in NC. They married on June 10, 1953 prior to Bob being deployed to Korea. During Bob's tour of duty at Quantico, VA, they welcomed two sons, Robert (Bob Jr.) and David.
Later while living in New York City nephew Billy McInnis joined the family. Betsy honorably served as a military wife for more than 30 years with numerous tours of duty during Bob's military career.
After Bob's retirement, they settled in Bellevue, MI where Betsy was ready to put down roots and loved being part of the Battle Creek/Bellevue Community. She joined the Battle Creek Sweet Adelines and enjoyed singing, competing and making life-long friendships with this great organization for more than 25 years. She always loved music, writing and being with family and friends.
Betsy is predeceased by her parents Virginia (Hutton) and Ralph Dillard, Mother-in-law, Isabell (McKay) McInnis, Brothers-in-law, Gerald McInnis, Harold McInnis, Raymond, McInnis, and Sisters-in-law, Dorothy (McInnis) Grassi, Margie (Mitchel) McInnis, Uncles; Elihu Hutton, Perry Baker, William Dillard, Aunts; Jane (Hutton) Baker, Irma Dillard, cousins; Tiny Hutton, nieces; Sharon Grassi and Elizabeth Stetson McCloskey, and nephews; Jonathan Loll, Tommy McInnis and Jackie McInnis
She is survived by her loving husband, Ret. Col. Robert (Bob) McInnis, sons; Robert (Bob Jr.), David, (Bonnie), nephew; Bill McInnis, grandchildren; Gregory McInnis, Jackie (McInnis) Bowers (Darren) Bowers, sister; Ginger (Dillard) Stetson, brother-in-Law; Eric Stetson. Nieces; Erika (Stetson) Akin (Chad) cousins; Forest Hutton, (Betty), Perry Baker, Bedford Baker, Cheryl (Baker) Herbert, Melissa (Baker) Perkins and many more cousins, nieces, nephews.
Betsy's legacy will live on through her family as honor to the special person that new no strangers will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Hospice of Battle Creek or Battle Creel Sweet Adelines.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers and friend who helped Betsy throughout her final journey. A celebration of Life for Betsy will be planned at a future date. Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020