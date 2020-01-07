|
Elizabeth Peckham
Battle Creek - Our Mother, Elizabeth Peckham from Battle Creek, went home with the Lord January 5, 2020 at the age of 94 years, surrounded by family. Elizabeth Peckham was born on August 30, 1925, in Kalamazoo Michigan. Elizabeth and Dr. Gordon Peckham Sr. would have been married 71 years and had six children: Gordon and Colette Peckham of Jackson, Michigan; Brenda and Greg Reid of Saline, MI; Thomas and Glenda Peckham of Washington, UT; Robert Peckham (deceased); Mary and David Deacon of W. Bloomfield, MI; and Jim and Suzanne Peckham of Carson City, Nevada; 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Elizabeth Schelb Peckham is a graduate of St. Catholic School of Nursing, Borgess Hospital registered nurse program, earning her post graduate in Pediatric Nursing in Chicago, a BSN and MSN from Wayne State University College of Nursing, and Post Graduate Specialty in Gerontological Nursing from MSU. She was employed by Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago, and a Pediatric Practice in Kalamazoo prior to marriage. In addition she served as charge nurse at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Joseph, MI, and St. Joseph Mercy in Mt. Clemens, MI. Prior to moving to Battle Creek, she served as Assistant Professor for Nursing at Macomb County Community College. For a short time, she served as Executive Director for the Calhoun County Visiting Nurse Service prior to accepting the position of Director For Nursing Practice with the Michigan Nurses Association, East Lansing, where she retired after eleven and a half years.
Mrs. Peckham has served as a volunteer 60+ years at numerous local organizations including the American Red Cross, the VA Hospital, Access Vision, United Arts Council, the Diocese Council of Catholic Women, and Kalamazoo Diocese Pastoral Council. Elizabeth Peckham was an active member of St. Joseph Parish, Battle Creek, MI.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Elizabeth Peckham will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dr. Gordon Peckham at Fort Custer National Cemetery. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020