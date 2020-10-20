Ella May (Woodward) O'Connell, 92, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at The Oaks in Battle Creek. She was born on May 12, 1928, in Muskegon Heights, MI, the daughter of William Henry McKinley and Dora May (Beebe) Woodward.Ella May was a devoted Wife and Mother who unselfishly gave her loving care to her family throughout her lifetime.She attended school in Muskegon and Arkansas. After that, she returned to Battle Creek where she took work as a nurse aide in a nursing home and also at Community Hospital. She was also employed at Kellogg's in Battle Creek. She later opened a licensed day-care at home, taking care of up to 5 infants/toddlers in addition to caring for her own children and husband. While married to Louis Doty, they learned ballroom dancing, and were very involved in Square Dancing.During her marriage to Richard O'Connell, they enjoyed traveling around the States, taking work as Hotel, Campground or apartment management or any other work that would afford their living and travel experiences. They eventually settled in the Phoenix area for over 20 years. After Richard passed, she remained in Phoenix for a year before returning to Michigan to be near her daughters.Ella May is survived by her Children, Barbara L. (Brian) Koprowski of Alto, MI, Katherine A. (Duane) Phillips of Augusta, MI, Gerald L. (Janice) Doty of Phoenix, AZ, William J. (Stacey) Doty of Sylmar, CA; Three Step Children, Steven (Laurie) O'Connell of St. Joseph, MI, Robert (Tammy) O'Connell of Portage, MI, Victoria (Jim) Peterson of Katy, TX; 10 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren, 14 Step Great Grandchildren and 2 Step Great-Great Grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her Parents; First Husband of 25 years, Louis E. Doty; Second Husband of 35 years, Richard B. O'Connell; Son, Edward E. Doty; Step-Sons, Richard O'Connell, David O'Connell; Granddaughter, Angela Doty; Step Grandson, David O'Connell; Sisters, Cora Foreman, Frances DeLong; Half Brother, Newell Woodward; Step Brothers, Robert Connolly, Dale Connolly; Step Sister, Cecilia Connolly.At this time, no services will take place, a family memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, New York, NY 10006.Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.