Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
2838 Capital Ave SW
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269)-979-3838
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Battle Creek Chapel of Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services
2838 Capital Ave. S.W.
Battle Creek, MI
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Battle Creek Chapel of Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services
2838 Capital Ave. S.W.
Battle Creek, IL
Ellen Elizabeth Kenyon


1949 - 2019
Ellen Elizabeth Kenyon Obituary
Ellen Elizabeth Kenyon

Battle Creek - Ellen Elizabeth Kenyon, age 70, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully at her residence on August 5, 2019.

Ellen was born on July 20, 1949 in Battle Creek to Thomas and Antonietta (Armanini) Fitzgerald. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Kentucky.

Ellen worked in Inventory Control at Clark Equipment from the early 1970's all through the 1990's. After her career at Clark Equipment, she took a position at Bostik Inc. in Marshall and retired from the company in 2011.

Ellen enjoyed golf and bowling, playing on numerous leagues throughout her life. She looked forward to her trips to Las Vegas, Soaring Eagle and in recent years Firekeepers Casino. She also had a passion for all animals, especially her grandpuppies.

Ellen is survived by her mother, Antonietta Fitzgerald of Marshall; son, Randall (Karla) Ramon of Marshall; grandchildren, Hayley and Reyniel Brown of Kalamazoo; sister-in-law, Margaret Fitzgerald of Longmont, CO; nephew, Thomas Fitzgerald of Steamboat Springs, CO; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Fitzgerald; and brother, Floyd Fitzgerald.

Visitation will be held at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 SW Capital Ave., Battle Creek Chapel on Monday August 12, 2019 from 10AM-12PM. A celebration of life service will begin at 12PM following visitation. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Calhoun County Animal Shelter or The . Donate online by visitingwww.calhouncountyanimalshelter.org or . Assistance with memorials is also available at the Kempf Funeral Home, Battle Creek Chapel.

Please leave the family a personal message and sign the online guest book at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
