Elsie Drummonds
Battle Creek - Elsie L. Drummonds, 87, of Battle Creek, died December 12, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A funeral service to celebrate Elsie's life will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17 at the Woodland Church. A private interment will be held at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations in memory of Elsie can be made to 'Final Harvest Ministries' either online at https://finalharvest.us/donation/ or by mail to PO Box 18744, Rochester, NY, 14618. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019