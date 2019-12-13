Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave. N.E.
Battle Creek, , MI
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodland Church
14425 Helmer Rd. South
Battle Creek , MI
Battle Creek - Elsie L. Drummonds, 87, of Battle Creek, died December 12, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A funeral service to celebrate Elsie's life will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17 at the Woodland Church. A private interment will be held at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations in memory of Elsie can be made to 'Final Harvest Ministries' either online at https://finalharvest.us/donation/ or by mail to PO Box 18744, Rochester, NY, 14618. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
