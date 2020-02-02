|
Emily "Joan" (McIntyre) Lawrence
Battle Creek - Emily "Joan" (McIntyre) Lawrence, age 86, of Battle Creek passed away Friday evening, January 31, 2020. She was born in Teaneck, New Jersey on November 28, 1933, the loving daughter of Frederick P. and Helen J. (Dinnebiel) McIntyre. Joan graduated from St. Philip Catholic High School with the Class of 1952. She worked many part-time and temporary jobs while her children were young, and then worked for fifteen years at Federal Home Life/HBJ Insurance Co. and retired from the V.A. Hospital in 1995.
Joan married her "High School Sweetheart", Walter "Ed" Lawrence Jr. at St. Philip Catholic Church on February 4, 1956; he sadly preceded her in death on October 24, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Darrell Maisner; and her sisters, Alma Kuharic and Greta Wilcox. Joan is survived by her children, Tom (Tammi) Lawrence, Teri Maisner, Tim (Betsy) Lawrence, Ted (Lisa) Lawrence, and Anthony "Tony" Lawrence; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and many in-laws, nieces & nephews.
Joan enjoyed presenting "HIPJO" the clown, swimming with the mermaids at the Family Y, singing with the Sweet Adelines, and collecting Tea Leaf ironstone china. She was an active member at St. Philip Parish for many years, most recently as Extraordinary Minister, working Sunday Suppers, and volunteering in various other activities around the church and the Battle Creek community.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek where the Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Joan's life will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the St. Philip Roman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools Foundation or the St. Philip Roman Catholic Church. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Joan may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020