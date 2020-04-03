|
Emily Pearl Frailey Deluca
Battle Creek - No funeral services will be held, but the family will host a memorial gathering in July. Friends and family will be notified when arrangements are finalized.
Emily was born in Borgess hospital, Kalamazoo, Mi on July 24th, 1977. She graduated from Gull Lake High School and continued to receive a bachelor's degree in health and human services from Peace College in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Emily was engaged to Jason Wood for two years. No date had been set.
Emily was a former counselor at Victory Clinical Services in Kalamazoo, Mi. Former Addictions Counselor and former Peer Recovery Specialist at "that place" in Lansing, Mi
Emily also Co-Owned and Operated Fraileywood Farm in Battle Creek, Mi. A small pet service and livestock farm. There she and Jason raised Livestock Guard Dogs, French Bulldogs, meat goats, sheep, swine, fowl, ponies, rabbits and many others. Emily was happiest when she was with her animals.
Emily is survived by her fiance Jason Wood, son Philip Morris, mother Denise Frailey. Father Vern Frailey, brother Steve Frailey, sisters Connie, Taja and Chelsea, grandmother Adaline Kitt, uncle Rodney Ledrew, uncle Nick Mudd and many cousins.
The family of Emily Pearl Frailey-Deluca would like to thank the staff of Borgess Hospital for their kindness and care, as well as The Gift of Life organization who made it possible for Emily to gift her heart, liver and kidneys to people in need. She now lives on giving life to others.
Emily was a sweet beautiful and talented young woman who, through her own struggles helped so many others find hope. She touched countless lives both human and animal and her love for both was endless. We rejoice in her memories and the impact they had on all our lives. She will never be forgotten. We love you Pearl-Girl!
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020