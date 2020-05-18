|
|
Ernest "Ernie" "Ed" Varga
Battle Creek - Ernest David "Ernie" "Ed" Varga, 86, of Battle Creek died peacefully at home with his family at his side and the beauty and serenity of nature just outside his window.
Ernie was born May 10, 1934 in Bellevue, Michigan, the son of George and Gizella (Seran) Varga. He grew up in Battle Creek, attended Post School, St. Philip Junior High, and Battle Creek Central High School. "Ed" as he was known in the service, joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 and honorably served his country as a Navy Air Traffic Controller, serving aboard the USS Midway, USS Wasp, and the USS Constellation during the Korean and Vietnam wars, retiring in 1971. He received numerous decorations with his unit and individually, including the Gallantry Cross from Vietnam. After the service, Ernie was employed at Eaton's in Battle Creek until they closed, at Post Cereals, and then for eight years at Denso Manufacturing.
Ernest D. Varga and Bertha Aileen DeSilva were married September 12, 1957 in Bermuda, where Bertha was born and raised. Surviving are his bride of 62 years; two daughters, Seran Varga of Battle Creek, Helen (Laurel Bowman) Varga of Imperial Beach, CA and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Irene Gore, Mary Green, Gizella Green; five brothers, George, Louis, Joseph, Julius and Robert.
Ernie was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where he volunteered on various committees, served as an usher, and assisted with the breakfasts. He helped with the Salvation Army lunches, and volunteered at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ernie's favorite pastimes were traveling, especially to Disneyland, and feeding and watching the birds. He will be remembered for his love of children, tender heart for animals, and as a good husband and father.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a service will be held later when it is safe for Ernie's family and friends to be together and celebrate his life. Those arrangements will be announced later by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 16 E. Vanburen St., Battle Creek, MI 49017 or Humane Society of South Central Michigan, 2500 Watkins Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 18 to May 24, 2020