Esther Knight
Battle Creek - Esther Knight passed away on April 2, 2019, at the age of 104. Esther was born in Saginaw, Michigan on November 19, 1914, to Anna Barbara and Frederick Schweitzer. At age 4, she began her education in a one-room school near the family farm in rural Bay County, Michigan. An orphan at age 11, she was graduated from Bay City Central High School in 1931 at age 16. In 1934, Esther earned her Life Teaching Certificate from Central Michigan University, as well as a bachelor's degree in science in 1941. Esther taught elementary school, mostly sixth grade, in Essexville, Michigan, for 27 years, retiring in 1981.
Family and friends remember Esther as determined, energetic, pleasant, and very curious. She loved to read, travel, complete crossword puzzles, and write; her penmanship was near perfect. Esther was predeceased by her brother Robert who died in 2006 at age 100 and her husband Orville who passed away in 1964. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Marcia), Brent (Rise'), Orville and Beth (Bill), and grandchildren, Blake, Tobin, Aimee, and Ben.
Esther lived in Battle Creek with her daughter Beth since 2008. A memorial service was held in Battle Creek and another is being planned in Bay City. She will be interred in the Knight family plot at Floral Gardens Cemetery in Bay City.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019