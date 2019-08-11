Services
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
248 S. Wattles Road
248 S. Wattles Road
Battle Creek, MI
Eugene C. Conklin Iii


1955 - 2019
Eugene C. Conklin Iii Obituary
Eugene C. Conklin III

Battle Creek - Eugene C. Conklin III, 64, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1955, the son of Eugene C. Conklin Jr. and Harriet (Platt) Conklin. He worked for Rockwell International for 10 years where he was involved with the construction of the space shuttle and the B-1 Stealth Bomber. Eugene retired from Union Pump Co. after 15 years of employment.

Eugene is survived by his wife Cynthia Louise (Luckett) Conklin; children, Jessica Conklin of Battle Creek, MI, Jeremy Conklin of Wilmington, NC, and Daniel (Mia) Conklin of Newport News, VA; five grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jordyn, Savannah, Cassius, and Tyler; sister, Sherry (Deral) Murrie and brother-in-law, Mike Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Roberts.

He was a member of Travel Trailer Club of the Midwest, served as a Boy Scout leader for 10 years, and was the Red Cross Clown, Eugene was a competitor garden tractor puller for over 10 years and enjoyed spending time with his grandson building models and constructing and running model trains.

In accordance with Eugene's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 248 S. Wattles Road Battle Creek, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
