Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
723 Old US 27 North
Marshall, MI 49068
(269) 781-9858
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
723 Old US 27 North
Marshall, MI 49068
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
723 Old US 27 North
Marshall, MI 49068
Eva Bess "Tootie" Duckworth


1931 - 2019
Eva Bess "Tootie" Duckworth Obituary
Eva Bess "Tootie" Duckworth

Battle Creek - Eva Bess "Tootie" Duckworth, 87, of Battle Creek passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo following a long illness.

Eva was born on December 2, 1931 in Mount Clemens to Carlos and Lena (Freis) Smith. She graduated from Mount Clemens High School. In September 1951, she married Thomas L. Duckworth in Mount Clemens. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2009.

Tootie worked for many years as a baker for Cornwell's Tuckey Farm, and later at Interbake. She loved to bake and cook and always offered food for any guest in her home. Tootie's no bake cookies and pies will be missed by her family and friends. She had a green thumb and loved tending her flower gardens, and she would say the three things she didn't like were squirrels, weeds and leaves! Tootie also enjoyed watching the birds and caring for her dogs.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Gail) Duckworth or Union City, Allen (Tama) Duckworth, Tim (Joanie) Duckworth all of Kalamazoo, and Tom (Ann) Duckworth Jr. of Battle Creek; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Smith and Noreen (Carlos) Decastro; and a brother William Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Dolly Maxwell and Caroline Smith; and brothers Gary Smith and Richard Smith.

Family will greet friends on Thursday, July 18, from 12-2pm at the Marshall Chapel of the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Service 723 US 27 North with a funeral service taking place at 2pm with Pastor Tom Schwartz officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are requested to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. Assistance with memorials is available at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Leave a personal message for the family and sign the on line guestbook at www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 15, 2019
