|
|
Eva M. Moldenhauer
Battle Creek - Died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her home in Battle Creek. Eva was born on April 28, 1923, the daughter of Richard and Florence E. (White) Carroll. She had been a lifelong resident of the area. She married Marvin R. Moldenhauer who preceded her in death on March 3, 1994. She was employed at the Kellogg Company in packaging and control for 30 years retiring in 1986. Surviving is a son, Richard Moldenhauer; grandchildren, Suzy (Rick) Wilson, Mat (Fiona) Britton, Dan (Angela) Britton and Stephen( Kristi) Wichmann. She was preceded in death by daughters, Nancy Britton and Roxeen Schroeder; 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1 to 4:00 p.m., at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Fort Custer National Cemetery. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019