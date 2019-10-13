Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Eva M. Moldenhauer


1923 - 2019
Eva M. Moldenhauer Obituary
Eva M. Moldenhauer

Battle Creek - Died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her home in Battle Creek. Eva was born on April 28, 1923, the daughter of Richard and Florence E. (White) Carroll. She had been a lifelong resident of the area. She married Marvin R. Moldenhauer who preceded her in death on March 3, 1994. She was employed at the Kellogg Company in packaging and control for 30 years retiring in 1986. Surviving is a son, Richard Moldenhauer; grandchildren, Suzy (Rick) Wilson, Mat (Fiona) Britton, Dan (Angela) Britton and Stephen( Kristi) Wichmann. She was preceded in death by daughters, Nancy Britton and Roxeen Schroeder; 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1 to 4:00 p.m., at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Fort Custer National Cemetery. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
