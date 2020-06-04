Evangeline (Markos) Werrbach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evangeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evangeline (Markos) Werrbach

South Bend - Evangeline (Markos) Werrbach, 90, of Niles (formerly of Battle Creek), passed away on May 20, 2020 in South Bend, IN.

Evangeline was born on December 30, 1929 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Elias and Alvona Markos. On June 1, 1958 she married Robert Werrbach at a ceremony in Battle Creek.

Evangeline was employed by AT&T and retired in 1992 after 41 years of service.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Werrbach; son, Scott Werrbach; sisters, Mary Ann (Bruce) Parkins, Nancy (Edouardo) Vitale; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert; her parents, Elias and Alvona; brothers, Peter, Steve, Larry, Paul, John; and sister, Helen (Alfredo) Cordero.

Her family would like to thank the medical staff at Memorial Hospital, as well as the nursing staff at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend. Special thanks to Carrie at Hospice House.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers her family asks that donations be made in her memory to Salvation Army, 424 N 15th St, Niles MI 49120.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved