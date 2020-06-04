Robin and Scott my deepest Sympathy on the loss of your Mother.
I worked with your Mother at AT&T. We became good friends. We enjoyed going to dinner in the summer months. And since both had birthdays in December we would send each other the funnest cards we could find. I lost a wonderful friend. I shall miss her.
South Bend - Evangeline (Markos) Werrbach, 90, of Niles (formerly of Battle Creek), passed away on May 20, 2020 in South Bend, IN.
Evangeline was born on December 30, 1929 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Elias and Alvona Markos. On June 1, 1958 she married Robert Werrbach at a ceremony in Battle Creek.
Evangeline was employed by AT&T and retired in 1992 after 41 years of service.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Werrbach; son, Scott Werrbach; sisters, Mary Ann (Bruce) Parkins, Nancy (Edouardo) Vitale; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert; her parents, Elias and Alvona; brothers, Peter, Steve, Larry, Paul, John; and sister, Helen (Alfredo) Cordero.
Her family would like to thank the medical staff at Memorial Hospital, as well as the nursing staff at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend. Special thanks to Carrie at Hospice House.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers her family asks that donations be made in her memory to Salvation Army, 424 N 15th St, Niles MI 49120.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.