Corunna, IN - Evelyn I. Lennart, 71, of Corunna, Indiana, died Saturday May 9, 2020 at her home. Evelyn was born November 15, 1948 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Evelyn was a 1966 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. She is survived by her husband, Mark Lennart of Corunna, Indiana; son, Joshua Lennart (Sommer King) of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; daughters, Michelle( Sean) Beary of Parker, Colorado, and Kristen (Claude Jackson) Lennart of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four grandsons; brother and sister-in-law, John and Denise Paul of McDonough, Georgia; and a sister-in-law, Judy Paul of Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Catherine Paul; and a brother, Frank Paul. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church 300 W. Houston Street, Garret, Indiana. Burial will be held in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street Auburn, IN.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2020