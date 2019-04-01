|
Evelyn Johnson
East Leroy - Evelyn A. Johnson, 96, of East Leroy was welcomed into heaven by her Savior on March 29, 2019. Born August 13, 1922 in Battle Creek. Her loving adoptive parents were Edna and William Roscoe Driver. Evelyn is survived by: her husband of 77 years, Robert (Bob) H. Johnson; Her children: Steve (Ann), Howard (Kathleen), Clif (Julie) and Julie Cain; Her grandchildren: Ron (Amy) Johnson, Jennifer (Damian) Andrews, Michael (Bre) Johnson, Christopher (Kelli) Johnson, Marguerite (Aaron) Davenport, Logan Cain, Emily Johnson, and Cynthia Johnson (deceased). She has 10 great grandchildren with one on the way (whose middle name will be Evelyn), and one great, great grandchild (Steve (Ann).
She is also survived by her Amsbury step grandsons (Steve (Ann): Scot (Mary), Steve (Laura), Bill (Kim), Terry (Carol), Paul (Stacey), Mike (Chris); 14 step grandchildren and 4 great, great step grandchildren. The Amsbury's all thought Evelyn was a very special lady.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her granddaughter, Cynthia Johnson.
Evelyn lived in Battle Creek her entire life. Evelyn and Robert were married on August 18, 1941, just before WWII was about to begin for the U.S.
She was a family farm partner and a business partner (Bob's Portable Welding) with her husband, Bob. Having spent time on a farm as a child, she was well suited for farm life with her husband. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved singing soprano solos in the church choir and at school. Evelyn and Bob were members of Sonoma United Methodist Church for over 65 years, where she served in countless activities, including teaching Sunday School, helping with church barbeques, dinners and the food pantry. In her later years, when she could no longer sing in the choir, Evelyn enjoyed listening to church hymns that she once sang in church.
Evelyn loved gardening, baking, her family (especially her grandchildren) and animals. She was well known for her love of cats. She would feed stray animals because "they need to eat too!" She canned garden produce for use in winter and made the most amazing Crabapple Jelly. Another activity she enjoyed was baking pies. In fact, her pies were the first to sell at the Sonoma Church dinners, especially her famous pumpkin pie.
Evelyn was an animal lover from the time she was a little girl living on a farm. Without any brothers, or sisters to play with, Evelyn would take each small animal into her heart and treat it like it was her very own. That love of animals never diminished. Evelyn was known for her care of animals, nursing sick ones back to health, whether it was a kitten, a lamb or puppy. A frequent thing she would say after talking about a pet was "bless their heart!" Besides being an animal lover, Evelyn also enjoyed reading her Bible. Her favorite TV shows were "I Love Lucy" and "Everybody Loves Raymond" (which would bring much laughter to their house). Her favorite actress was Jeanette McDonald.
For fun, Bob and Evelyn joined a square dance group. They danced for 30 years, in many cities and states. They even danced in Hawaii!
Bob helped Evelyn trace her lineage for her birth parents. While they think they know who they were, Evelyn was never able to meet any of her birth family.
She enjoyed all things chocolate, pie, cake with frosting, and candy and nuts. She loved her husband, her family, cats, puppies, lambs and tea (that had to be strong and hot!).
Her family anticipates seeing her soon (from eternity's standpoint), and they like to think she has been put in charge of heaven's grandchildren and all the furry animals. They know that no matter how much they loved her, she always found a way to love them more! To family and friends she exemplified the Golden Rule.
Visitation will take place at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 SW Capital Ave., Battle Creek Chapel on Friday April 5, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with family present to greet friends at that time. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11am with Rev. Richard Wilson, and Rev. John Adams of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church officiating. Evelyn will be laid to rest in Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens following the service.
In honor of her memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter. Assistance with memorials is available at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Battle Creek Chapel.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 1, 2019