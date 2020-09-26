Evelyn K. Tkac
Battle Creek - Evelyn K. (Evie or Sugar "Sug") Tkac, age 88, of Battle Creek, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of John C. and Margaret C. (Schneider) Bell. She was united in marriage to Frank N. Xedos in Baltimore, Maryland, and later remarried Albert R. Tkac on December 15, 1957, who preceded her in death on July 26, 1999 after forty-two years of marriage. Evie was a dental assistant in Baltimore for fifteen years and, owned with her husband, the Stage Door Lounge and Restaurant in Baltimore until 1970. She moved to Battle Creek in 1970 and worked as a dental assistant and office clerk at the V.A. Medical Center until 1981. Evie then moved to Los Angeles, California in 1981, and worked as a dental assistant and front office manager for the V.A. Medical Center before retiring in 1985. After moving back to Battle Creek with her husband in 1987, they managed the Bedford Hills Mobile Home Park, retiring again in 1994. They enjoyed wintering in Florida. Evie loved all sports and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. She hosted great parties for her friends. Evie never knew a stranger, she loved people, and was a "giver." She especially loved her church. She is survived by her daughter; Dana (Alex Stern) Xedos Tkac of Los Angeles, California, sons; Jeffrey (Ronda) Tkac and Jaye (Teresa) Tkac, both of Battle Creek, grandchildren; Jayeson Tkac, John F. King, Ashlee Reardon, Ashlyn Tkac, great grandchildren; Lauren, Lily and M.J. Tkac, Brody, Blake, and Boston Reardon, forever friend; Linda Craig and all her great friends at Hickory Hills Mobile Village and North Point Woods. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Private family services will take place with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Family Altar Chapel, Haven of Rest, or the Women's Recovery Center. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org