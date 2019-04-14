Everett Holmwall



Battle Creek - Everett Glenn Holmwall ("Buzz" to his family), of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on April 9, 2019 at Evergreen Senior Care. He was born on March 19, 1945 in Lake Forest, Illinois, the son of Everett and Grace Holmwall.



Glenn graduated from Northwestern University with his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering. He received his Masters degree in Logistics from Central Michigan University, and was a Certified Professional Logistician. Glenn also completed Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government Senior Executive Fellows Program. He worked 19 years at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio, then moved to Battle Creek to become the Executive Director of the Air Force Cataloging and Standardization Center (CASC) at the Federal Center. When the Department of Defense consolidated their military cataloging operations under DLIS, Glenn was named Director of Department of Defense, Federal, and International Cataloging.



Glenn was an avid volunteer, believing in the importance of giving back. Among his many community activities, he was a former member of the Lakeview school board, the Willard library board, the Volunteer and Information Service board, the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and chaired the Minges-Riverside Neighborhood Planning Council. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America for 27 years as Scout, Scoutmaster, and District Chairman.



Glenn enjoyed traveling with his wife Marcia to 46 states, relaxing on several cruises, and visiting as many National Parks as possible. Cycling and walking were two of his favorite activities. One of his proudest accomplishments was walking across the Grand Canyon in one day. He also enjoyed cheering on the Bears, the White Sox, the NU Wildcats and the MI Wolverines.



Glenn is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marcia (Wagner) Holmwall, two daughters, Jennifer (Brandon) Boney, and Lindsay (Ryan Smith) Holmwall, granddaughter, Elodie Smith, sister, Amy (John) Brossard, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Lois (Skip) Moseley.



At Glenn's request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, or Feeding America.



At Glenn's request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, or Feeding America.