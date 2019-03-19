|
|
Everett Luke Boakes
Marshall - Everett L. Boakes, age 80, of Marshall, MI, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia of 53 years; children, Everett Scott (Monique) Boakes of Grand Rapids, Carolyn (George) Cassar of Grosse Pointe; grandchildren, Anthony Stebila, Jonathan Boakes, Andrew Boakes, Mia Cassar, and R.J. Cassar; sister-in-law, Priscilla Boakes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Boakes, John Boakes; and sister-in-law, Marguerite Boakes.
Family will receive friends at Kempf Funeral & Cremation Service, Marshall on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Visitation will also take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 1625 Capital Avenue NE, Battle Creek, MI on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10:00am - 11:00am. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, MI 49202 or Calvary Baptist Church, 1625 Capital Avenue NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017. Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019