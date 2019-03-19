Services
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
723 Old US 27 North
Marshall, MI 49068
(269) 781-9858
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
723 Old US 27 North
Marshall, MI 49068
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
1625 Capital Avenue NE
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
1625 Capital Avenue NE
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Boakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Luke Boakes


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Everett Luke Boakes Obituary
Everett Luke Boakes

Marshall - Everett L. Boakes, age 80, of Marshall, MI, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia of 53 years; children, Everett Scott (Monique) Boakes of Grand Rapids, Carolyn (George) Cassar of Grosse Pointe; grandchildren, Anthony Stebila, Jonathan Boakes, Andrew Boakes, Mia Cassar, and R.J. Cassar; sister-in-law, Priscilla Boakes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Boakes, John Boakes; and sister-in-law, Marguerite Boakes.

Family will receive friends at Kempf Funeral & Cremation Service, Marshall on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Visitation will also take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 1625 Capital Avenue NE, Battle Creek, MI on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10:00am - 11:00am. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, MI 49202 or Calvary Baptist Church, 1625 Capital Avenue NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017. Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now