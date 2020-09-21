Federico Elizondo
Battle Creek - Passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Reflections Memory Care, Battle Creek. Federico was born on June 30, 1930, in Marin, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the son of Candido and Maria Antonia (Martinez) Elizondo. He moved to the United States in 1950 in pursuit of the "American Dream". On December 26, 1954, he was united in marriage to the former Josephine Ponce who preceded him in death in 2011. He had been an area resident since 1963, previously living in the Detroit area. He loved the Battle Creek area and the opportunity that the United States provided. Federico was employed at General Motors-Fisher Body for over 25 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member and long-time usher of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a member of the Legion of Mary, volunteered at the Food Bank, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and St. Vincent DePaul - St. Joseph Conference. Federico was instrumental in the beginning of Catholic services held in Spanish at St. Joseph. After the passing of his wife, he carried on Josephine's legacy by attending the Spanish Ladies Rosary Group in her honor.
Federico proved himself invaluable to the local Hispanic community, dedicating countless hours to helping others. In 1964, he helped establish the Hispanic America Association, of which he served as president from 1973-1975. He focused on helping immigrant families set up house in the Battle Creek area and helped Hispanic families who needed to obtain medical treatment or legal assistance. He always believed that they key for success for the Hispanics coming to the area was to learn English. Federico was a kind and gentle family man who worked hard and devoted much of his life to helping others. He was a shining example of the richness immigrants bring to this country. Surviving are his children, Mary (Jonathan) Whitehead, Alicia (Hans) Stark and Fred (Michelle) Elizondo, Jr.; grandchildren, Nicole (Benjamin) Bruinekool, Sarah (Scott) Arendt, David Whitehead, Derek (Jessica) Elizondo, Erica (Daniel) Coci, Elaina Elizondo; and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Elizondo in 2011, an infant daughter, Maria Elizondo in 1966, a grandson, Vincent Elizondo in 1990, and 11 brothers and sisters in Mexico and the US. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 7:00 p.m., at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation services with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Christopher Ankley officiating. Interment will be at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Vincent DePaul Society. Due to Covid-19 state regulations, face masks are required and social distancing will apply.www.henryfuneralhome.org