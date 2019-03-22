|
Felix Carpenter Jr.
Battle Creek - Felix Carpenter III, 82, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, MI. He was born on November 30, 1936, to Felix Carpenter Jr. and Lillie Mat (Smith) Carpenter.
Felix attended high school at Tyronza Consolidated High School in Tyronza, AR. He was a member of Emory Chapel AME Church in Tyronza.
He is survived by Brothers; Joe (Lula) Carpenter, Ulice (Janice) Carpenter both of Battle Creek, MI, Albert (Bertha) Carpenter of Elkhart, IN, Sister; Phebie Mae Hall of Pontiac, MI, Godson; Robert J. Hall Jr., and his faithful companion pit bull, Red. He was preceded in death by his Father, Felix Carpenter Jr., Mother, Lillie Mat (Smith) Carpenter.
Visitation will be at 11:00 am followed by a memorial service at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037 with Rev. Mike Carpenter officiating.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019