Floyd B. Henry (Dad, Grandpa Henry) formerly of Battle Creek, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, at the age of 95 in Marshall, MI.



Floyd was born to Ray and Margaret (Gilson) Henry in Moore Park, MI, in 1925. He grew up closely with his brother Dick, who always watched closely over him. Floyd attended school in Marshall and Coldwater graduating in 1943.



In 1943, Floyd joined and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a sergeant and intelligence clerk. He was stationed on Kwajalein Island in WWII during Pearl Harbor.



He married Dorothy Marie Elliott, on June 1, 1948. They enjoyed, traveling, camping, snowmobiling, bicycling and trips to Florida where he spent time fishing with his brother-in-law, Bob.



Floyd was employed by Kellogg Company where he was a member of 25-year club, retiring in 1986 after 36 years of service. He is remembered for being a reliable, very hard-working man.



Floyd was known for his gentle soul and kind natured spirit. He had a passion for walking and making friends everywhere he went on his journey.



In his later years, Floyd enjoyed spending time with his dear friend, Linda who brought him joy, laughter and companionship.



Floyd's life was a living example to be kind and compassionate to each other. He will be sadly missed by all.



Floyd is survived by his daughter, Tammara Dilsaver of Boiling Springs, SC. His granddaughter, Robin (Mike) Holcomb of Marshall MI, grandson, Tad (Vicki) Ralston of Willow, AK and grandson, Rod (Kerry) Ralston of Battle Creek, MI. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren as well as three nieces and a nephew.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy on July 27, 1991, his parents, his brother Dick and sisters, Lillian and Geraldine.



A very special thank you to Mike for the compassion and loving care provided. This will never be forgotten.



Cremation has taken place; no services will be held. Arrangements were handled by Henry Funeral Home, Battle Creek, MI.



