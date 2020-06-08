France Ray
France Ray

Albion - France Marie Ray

On June 6, 2020 Frances (Warner) Ray, passed away peacefully at the age of 102.

She was born to Nile and Jessie (Butler) Warner on December 19, 1917 in Eckford Township. She married Lloyd Ray on November 23, 1940 and they raised three daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, daughters Ellen Ray and Nancy Bramble. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Dennis) King, Sun City Center, FL, grandchildren Jeffrey King, Jennifer Bramble, Kristine King and Michele Bramble, great-grandchildren Joshua Halstead, Katelyn Visser and Erin Visser, and great-great granddaughter Emersyn Halstead, along with several nieces and nephews.

Frances was a homemaker who welcomed all her children's and grandchildren's friends along with neighborhood children. She was a mother to many and quick to provide a cookie, sandwich,

band-aid or listening ear as needed. She enjoyed birdwatching at her feeder outside the kitchen window. Another passion was her garden that was legendary for its great tomatoes, cucumbers, and pole beans. She also had a green thumb with her many houseplants.

Frances loved to travel with her family. When the family was grown, she and Lloyd continued traveling with the Jackson Trippers, and on their own to England where she still has relatives, and to The Netherlands where they had friends. She was a lifelong member of East Eckford Community Church.

No service is planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a future date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Eckford Community Church, 9995 22 Mile Rd., Marshall, MI 49068.

The family is being served by J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion. To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com.






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
