Frances Lorene (Hubbard) Gray


1950 - 2020
Frances Lorene (Hubbard) Gray Obituary
Frances Lorene (Hubbard) Gray

Cookeville - May 13, 2020 Frances Lorene (Hubbard) Gray took her last breath in Cookeville, TN. Born September 19, 1950 in Battle Creek, MI Frances was the second oldest to Jethro and Pathenia (Davis) Hubbard.

Frances was a mother to so many. She loved spending time with her grand kids across the country, dancing, laughing, and having a good time. Frances truly embodied the phrase, "Always leave people better than you found them."

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Sandra Posey, and Linda Hubbard. She leaves behind her brother Jethro Hubbard Jr (Detroit). Children: Glenn Lamar Hubbard Sr (Grand Rapids), LaTanya Hubbard (Cookeville, TN), Duane Gray (Ankeny, IA), and Arenza Hubbard (Livonia).

Frances will be missed by her nieces, nephews, 20 grand kids and 13 great grand kids

A celebration of Frances life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 20 to May 21, 2020
