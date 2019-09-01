Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances VanWuffen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Louise VanWuffen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Louise VanWuffen Obituary
Frances Louise Van Wuffen

Battle Creek - Frances Louise Van Wuffen, age 97, of Battle Creek went to her Lord and Savior on Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019.

The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek where funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Larry T. Messer of the Battle Creek Bible Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Hicks Cemetery. Memorials directed to the Battle Creek Bible Church, 567 West Territorial Road., Battle Creek, MI 49015 would be appreciated. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now