Frances Louise Van Wuffen
Battle Creek - Frances Louise Van Wuffen, age 97, of Battle Creek went to her Lord and Savior on Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek where funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Larry T. Messer of the Battle Creek Bible Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Hicks Cemetery. Memorials directed to the Battle Creek Bible Church, 567 West Territorial Road., Battle Creek, MI 49015 would be appreciated. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019