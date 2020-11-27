Frances N. Dean
Battle Creek, formerly of Dowling - Frances N. Dean, age 84, of Battle Creek, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Bronson Battle Creek. She was born on April 1, 1936 in Tishomingo, Mississippi, the daughter of Neal and Corinne (Hargett) Gray. Frances came to Battle Creek in 1953 from Mississippi. She was a graduate of Tishomingo High School. Frances was a hair stylist at the Meijer Hair Salon on Columbia Ave in Battle Creek. She enjoyed cooking, flowers gardening, craft shows, shopping and going to Shipshewana. Frances real joy was her grandchildren and making memories of the time they spent together. Preceding her in death are her parents, husbands; James Dean and later Claude Erwin, brothers; Wayne and William Vyron Gray. She is survived by her daughters; Carol (Greg) Habenicht of Battle Creek, Donna (Silas) Chalfant of Lakeland, Florida, son; Roger Erwin of Battle Creek, grandchildren; Brandee, Patience, Lacey, Chase and nine great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from to 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, masks are required, and a limit of 25 people allowed in the funeral home at a time. Private funeral services will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calhoun County Animal Shelter, Neonatal ICU at Bronson Methodist Hospital, or Miller Children's Hospital, Long Beach, CA. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org