Frank W. Swain, Sr.
Union City - Frank Warren Swain, Sr., 76, of Union City, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Factoryville Bible Church in Athens with Pastor Fred Goebert officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 PM at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Frank was born on February 2, 1943 in Marion, IN to Richard "Dale" and Dorothy (Doane) Swain. He graduated from Union City High School in 1961, attended Kellogg Community College to study accounting, followed by computer training in Cincinnati. On November 7, 1964 he married the former Diana Chapman in Union City. Frank initially worked at L.A. Darling in Bronson, followed by 33 years employment as a computer operations manager at the Post Division of Kraft/General Foods in Battle Creek, from which he retired in 1999. He was a member of the Post 25-Year Club and the Post Management Club. From 1996-2000, he served as a trustee on the Union Township Board.
Outside of his employment, Frank had a passion for working on cars and construction. He built the three homes in which his family has resided. He had a lot of common sense, was never afraid to tackle anything and always had a project going on. Frank enjoyed living on Union Lake and engaging in water sports there with his family. He enjoyed people and made friends easily, due in part to being very funny and a good storyteller. He liked working at his son Jim's business, Courtesy Car & Truck in Tekonsha. He always remembered a person's name, face and vehicle. Being a husband, father and grandfather was meaningful for Frank. He had his finger on the pulse of his family and took his leadership role to heart. He felt responsible to God for how his family functioned. He attended Factoryville Bible Church.
Left to cherish Frank's memory are his wife of nearly 55 years, Diana; his children, Anna (John) Stanton of Sherwood and James "Jim" (Anne) Swain of Union City; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsey) Swain, Jacob (Karen) Swain, Jeremiah (Haley) Swain, Maria (Jordan) Herman, Cody (Kate) Stanton, Alivia Stanton, Carson Stanton and Mia Swain; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Frank Swain, Jr. (2015).
Memorial donations are suggested to the Factoryville Bible Church, 33650 Factoryville Rd., Athens, MI 49011, or to the Sherwood Township Fire Department, 548 N Main St., Sherwood, Michigan 49089.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 17, 2019