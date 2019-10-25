|
Fred Shaw
Battle Creek - Fred L. Shaw, 89, of Battle Creek, died October 24, 2019. Fred was born March 29, 1930 in Battle Creek to Ralph and Bethal (Rose) Shaw. Fred worked at Post Cereals for 36 years before his retirement in 1985.
Fred married the former Elizabeth Ann Godsey in 1977. Fred and Ann moved to Arizona after Fred's retirement. There Fred enjoyed golfing and playing music and was a member of the Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association. He was also a life-time member of the NRA. Fred and Ann loved to travel throughout the United States.
Fred is survived by his wife, Ann; a daughter, Lona (Fran) Eraca; Ann's daughter, Peggy (Mike) Howard; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren and two sisters, Edith Wilson and Jenny Sholly.
Fred was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Shaw and Victor Phares; a sister, Ilah Neal; a daughter, Connie Harrington; a grandson, Frankie Eraca and Ann's son, Greg Smith.
Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, where funeral services to celebrate Fred's life will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29th. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in memory of Fred are asked to consider Ascension at Home Hospice, or a . The family would like to specifically thank Fred's favorite hospice nurse, Amy.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019