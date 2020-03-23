|
Dr. Frederick James "Fred" Sawchuk, MD
Battle Creek, Michigan - Dr. Frederick James "Fred" Sawchuk, MD, age 81, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully at the Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo on Friday morning, March 20, 2020. Fred was born in Albion, Michigan on October 4, 1938, the loving son of Paul M. and Steffenida M. (Zaremba) Sawchuk.
Fred received his Bachelor's degree from Albion College in 1960, where he played football and was named the team's Most Valuable Player his senior year. He then attended the University of Michigan Medical School where he received a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1964. After five years of residency and training, Fred faithfully served his country as an Orthopaedic Surgeon in the United States Air Force, and was honorably discharged in 1977 with the Rank of Major. In 2007, he retired after over 36 years of private practice in orthopaedic surgery in Battle Creek.
Fred married the "Love of His Life", Katherine "Kathy" Munk at the First United Methodist Church in Albion on August 24, 1962. He is survived by his wife of more than 57 years, Kathy; two children, Dr. Steven (Jennifer) Sawchuk, DVM of Lancaster, Ohio and Elisabeth (Joseph) Avery of DeWitt, Michigan; six grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin, Nicholas, & Matthew Sawchuk, and Amelia & Isabelle Avery; a sister-in-law, Barbara Sawchuk of Albion, and nieces & nephews. He was sadly preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Kathleen Sawchuk in 1976; his parents; and his older brother, Paul Sawchuk.
Over the years, Fred was a member of the former Calhoun County Medical Society, the Michigan State Medical Society, the Clinical Orthopaedic Society and was board certified with the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He was also a former board member of the Music Center and longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Trustee and on various committees. Fred was a Master Gardener and volunteered at Leila Arboretum.
A true family man, Fred enjoyed spending time with his family at his cottage on Little Long Lake, traveling with his wife, and special fishing trips to Canada with his family and friends. Fred's hobbies included gardening (especially with hostas), fishing, reading and playing tennis. Fred also enjoyed watching football, basketball and tennis. He will be best remembered for his unique sense of humor, strong work ethic and love of his family.
Due to the recent Government Regulations and the large number of people who knew and loved Fred, a celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek, the Leila Arboretum Society and/or the Mott Children's Hospital at University of Michigan, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Fred may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020