Frederick Leon Culp
Battle Creek - Fred Culp, age 78, of Battle Creek, MI, passed away on August 7, 2020 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 24, 1942 in Grand Rapids, MI to Helen Tilton and Leon Culp. Fred was raised by his mother and stepfather Herbert Sootsman in Battle Creek. He attended Battle Creek Public Schools and graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1960. Fred enjoyed school athletics and was part of the Battle Creek Central swim team. Fred attended Kellogg Community College where he met his wife and love of 57 years, Carol "Tonie" Volpe, also of Battle Creek.
Fred enlisted and served proudly in the United States Navy between 1962 and 1966 based at the U.S. Naval Station in San Diego, then returned to Battle Creek where he worked at Eaton Corporation and later for Kellogg Company at the Battle Creek Plant for 35 years until retirement in September 2002.
Fred is survived by his wife, Tonie Culp of Battle Creek, his two children Brent Culp of Copenhagen, Denmark and Theresa Kreske of Ann Arbor, MI, as well as his brothers Larry Culp of Noxon, MT, Edward Sootsman of Minneapolis, MN, Robert Culp of Battle Creek, MI, and sister Linda Sootsman of St. Paul, MN.
In his retirement, Fred enjoyed socializing with fellow Kellogg retirees, volunteering and being a member of the Pennfield Lions Club since 2003. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren Elise Kreske and David Kreske, both of Ann Arbor, MI, and Henry Culp of Copenhagen, Denmark and Vivian Culp of Aarhus, Denmark. Together the family cherished outdoor activities at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan and time on Lake Huron in Oscoda, MI each summer, a tradition that started in Fred's youth with his parents and siblings.
In 2019, Fred was honored to participate in a Talons Out Honor Flight to Washington, DC, accompanied by granddaughter Elise Kreske, where he and fellow veterans got to visit their memorials and receive honors.
Due to current government regulations a private service with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Those wishing to view Fred's service may visit https://vimeo.com/event/215080
or the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the Pennfield Lions Club or the Talons Out Honor Flight would be appreciated. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
