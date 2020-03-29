|
Garret L. Jones
Battle Creek - On March 21, 2020, Garret L. Jones, 85, went home to be with our Lord after being hospitalized in Lakeland, Florida. He resided in Battle Creek, Michigan with his son and daughter-in-law for five years.
Garret was born November 17, 1934, in Battle Creek, Michigan to Cleo and Pauline Jones. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1954.
While in school he started a band "Garret Jones and the Star Lighters" in which he played the saxophone. He was an avid lover of music and dancing. He would travel miles to attend dances and never knew a stranger. He was lovingly nicknamed "Twinkle Toes". He also enjoyed camping and traveling. Garret was in the Air Force Reserves during the Berlin crisis. In 1957, he married Hilda G. McNatt which ended in divorce in 1979. From that union, they had three children. In 1983 Garret Married to Janet D Jones was preceded in death in 2012. 1999 He retired from Calhoun County Road Commission.
Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek; the date is unspecified at this time.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020