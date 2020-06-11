Gary L. Harrison



Gary L. Harrison was born in 1936 to J. Curtis and Leah M. Harrison in Indiana. The family eventually relocated to the family farm in Scotts, Michigan, just outside of Fulton.



In 1958, while working for the Continental Can Company in Three Rivers, Michigan, Gary married Sharon (deceased) and had four children.



Gary and the kids relocated to Fulton, where Gary began working for the Grand Trunk Railroad as a brakeman. Within three years Gary was promoted to conductor. Gary eventually re-married and welcomed a step-daughter and step-son into the family before moving to Battle Creek, Michigan.



After 28 years of honorable service with the railroad, Gary retired. He and his wife Pauline (deceased) traveled, settling in South Carolina, and then Indiana.



In November of 2019, Gary relocated to the Monterey Peninsula in California, to live with his daughter and son-in-law, where Gary passed away peacefully at home in May with his daughter at his side



Gary loved life, was a devout Christian, a union man, and a steadfast Democrat! Throughout his life Gary was very athletic, excelling in several sports throughout the years, including baseball (scholarship), football (scholarship), golf (three holes in one), bowling (rolled a 700+ series during various tournaments) and pool. Later in life Gary became an avid "Texas Holdem" player, teaching the game to many family and friends.



Gary is survived by six children: Kip (Tracy) Harrison, Todd Harrison, Vicki (Matthew) Myers, Brad (Brenda) Harrison, Christine (Mike) Negus, and Kevin (Julia) Mohney; two sisters: Addie (Jerry) Wilson, and Linda Bell; ten grandchildren: Dillon, Rachel, Leah, Shianne, Travis, Elizabeth, David, Katie, Allison and Michael; two nephews: David and Brian; and nine great-grandchildren: Nora, Hannabella, Lily, Zachary, Alanna, Miriam, Carter, Ethan, and Ainsley.



Gary's passing has left a void in the hearts of many. A Celebration of Gary's Life and legacy will be held in Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's honor to CASA of Monterey County or to the Central Coast Hospice in California.









